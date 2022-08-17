St Martin's enjoy winning feeling

Madeley

They opened their Salop Leisure League Premier Division campaign with a 4-2 success at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

It was St Martins’ – who were relegated from the North West Counties League Division One South last season with just two points to their name – first league triumph since October 2020.

And it proved to be an eventful day for match-winner Jake Cross. He started the game on the substitutes’ bench but was called upon in the first half, going on to bag a hat-trick before being sent-off! Harvey James bagged St Martins’ other goal.

Hodnet, who were runners-up last season, started in style with a convincing 5-0 home win against SAHA FC.

Strikes from Daniel Parker and Levi Hunter gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead. They then upped the ante after the break with further goals from Hunter, Nathan Brayford and Nicky Parker.

Church Stretton returned home from Wem Town with three points in the bag.

An early goal from Matthew Cole and second-half efforts from Harry Morris and Dean Richards saw Stretton to a 3-1 win.

Ludlow, Morda United and Madeley Sports also tasted success on the road.

Ryan Clarke, Aaron Dovey and Jack Marston were on target for Ludlow as they won 3-2 at Broseley.

Louie Millington was the star man for Morda, netting twice in their 3-1 triumph at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Aaron Davies joined Millington on the scoresheet, with Jordan Bailey bagging a late consolation for the home side.

All the goals came in the second half as Madeley won 2-1 at Gobowen Celtic. Jamie Hickman put Madeley 1-0 up with Ed Rogers then levelling. But the visitors were not to be denied and a goal from Jayme Duncan-Emery clinched the win.

Saturday’s fixtures - Premier: Church Stretton Town v Broseley; Dawley Town v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Ludlow v St Martins; Madeley Sports v Hodnet; Morda United v SAHA FC First; Wem Town v Gobowen Celtic; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Prees United.