Market Drayton Town begin Midland Premier Division campaign with a win

Following their FA Cup success over Shifnal Town last weekend, Paul Snape's side made a winning start to life in their new division when a first-half Keefe Williams goal handed them all three points.

Elsewhere in the league, Whitchurch Alport and Shifnal played out an entertaining 3-0 lead.

Former Alport striker Thomas Hill gave Shifnal the lead after 28 minutes before doubling his tally and Shifnal's advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Alex Hughes dragged Alport back into the game four minutes into the second half from the penalty spot, before Shifnal restored their two-goal advantage through Ashley Brown.

Less than a minute later Hughes scored a second to give Alport hope, before completing his hat-trick in the 77th minute and rescuing a point for his side.

Meanwhile, in Division One, AFC Bridgnorth saw out a 1-1 draw with Coventry Copsewood after a Will Reid equaliser.

Shawbury United tasted defeat once more, losing 1-0 to Paget Rangers, leaving them bottom of the table with two defeats in their opening two games.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers sit second in the table after a 3-0 win over Stockport Georgians.