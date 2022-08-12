Paul Snape wants to to add to the feelgood factor

Paul Snape

Drayton started the season in fine style last Friday with an FA Cup success at home to Shifnal Town – on the same day Snape got married in France.

Snape is back for tomorrow’s tough looking trip Premier Division trip to Worcester City and is keen to see his charges build on their Cup triumph, which saw them bag a dramatic injury-time winner through Tom Messham to win 2-1 in front of nearly 300 fans.

Keeper George Scott had earlier saved a second-half penalty to stop Shifnal going two up before Brendon Price levelled the scores 12 minutes from full-time.

“It was a great result,” said Snape. “We had worked out how we wanted to play before the game and the lads carried it out.

“My assistant Sean Notley and coach Sam Cartwright did a great job on the night and we can look forward to playing Highgate at home in the next round.

“But, first, we start our league campaign at Worcester on Saturday and that will be a tough game.

“They are a good side and have a good budget, but the lads have set a bar for themselves with how they played against Shifnal.

“We know what they are capable of and I won’t accept anything less now.”

Saturday’s clash is followed by an away trip to Uttoxeter, where Snape was in charge from November last year as he helped them retain their Premier Division status.

Shifnal begin their league campaign with another Shropshire derby as they make the trip to Whitchurch Alport.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth aim to bag their first three-point haul of the season at the third attempt when they host Coventry Copsewood.

Shawbury United will also be looking to cash in on home advantage when they welcome Paget Rangers.

Ellesmere Rangers will look to maintain their impressive start to the North west Counties Division One South season.