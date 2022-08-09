Whitchurch Alport and Market Drayton Town advance in the FA Cup

Alex Hughes inspired Whitchurch Alport to a 2-0 victory over Vauxhall Motors at Yockings Park at the weekend in the FA Cup extra preliminary round. Two first-half goals from the man who finished as Whitchurch’s leading scorer last season was enough to secure a comfortable victory.

Market Drayton Town staged a stunning late comeback to progress to the next round, with a 2-1 victory in the Shropshire derby over Shifnal Town. In front of 298 people at Greenfields Sports Ground, Shifnal took the lead through a powerful Harvey Lewis strike.

But with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining, Market Drayton equalised via a Brendon Price header. And two minutes into injury time they snatch a last-gasp winner when Tom Messham nodded home following an error in the Shifnal defence.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Football League, division one AFC Bridgnorth picked up their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Nuneaton Griff.

Haughmond got off to a winning start. They beat Coventry Copsewood 2-1. The home side went 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes, and a late penalty from the visitors ensured it was a nervy finish, but they held on for the victory.

And North West Counties League side, Ellesmere Rangers, won their Edward Case Cup fixture against Alsager Town after they won an incredibly tight penalty shootout.