'They keep surprising me': Newtown boss Chris Hughes proud after historic Europa Conference League win

Newtown players celebrate after their dramatic European win over HB Torshavn (PA)

The Robins were 1-0 down from the first leg in the Faroe Islands - but were well in the game that was played at TNS' Park Hall ground, due to Newtown's pitch not meeting UEFA regulations.

Despite not having home comforts, Newtown dominated a side full of Faroe internationals, and went ahead on 35 minutes when former AFC Telford United midfielder Henry Cowans volleyed home.

That levelled the tie - and with the last kick of the half they were in front as ex-Shrewsbury Town youngster Fumpa Mwandwe latched onto a long ball to hammer home.

Within minutes of the restart Paetur Petersen had pulled one back and levelled the tie - but apart from spells of pressure they rarely tested Newtown stopper Dave Jones.

Former Aston Villa youngster Jake Walker and Cowans tested the visiting keeper and Nick Rushton went close in the dying minutes of the game - but no one could find a winner.

Extra time failed to throw up that decisive goal so it went to penalties - with Newtown's Matty Jones missing the opening spot kick.

Torshavn's Ossur Dalbud clattered the post - before Nick Rushton and Ari Jonsson got both sides off the mark.

Zeli Ismail, one a Wolves youngster tipped for a huge future in the game, made it 2-1 to the Robins with a cool panenka penalty - before Jones kept out a tame Daniel Johansen spot kick.

Cowans put Newtown in front before Aki Samuelson pulled one back - leaving Mwandwe to smash home the winning spot kick and earn the Robins another 200,000 Euros, on top of the 150,000 earned for qualifying for the competition.

Hughes, who oversaw the Robins dramatic victory over Maltese side Valletta back in 2015, insists his players fully deserved the victory, which should have arrived in normal time.

He said: "We should have won in 90 and then 120. We created eight good opportunities, we were 2-0 up, they scored from a mistake, but they are a side 20 games into their season with international players and we have hurt them and done a job on them.

"We are so proud, these players keep surprising me, we did it seven years ago, and the spirit they ave shown is excellent, they held their nerve and this is for everyone, everyone at the club."

And it was a fairytale night for Mwandwe, with the youngster, who has been linked with EFL clubs, departing the club after the game for Canadian Premier League side Halifax Wanderers.

"He writes his own scripts," added Hughes.

"He was excellent. We took him in when he was released by Shrewsbury, he has been great for us and we have been great for him.