Kidderminster Harriers swoop to seal deal for Nathaniel Knight-Percival

Nat Knight-Percival of Shrewsbury Town applauds the fans as he walks off (AMA)

The 35-year-old has spent the last 10 years playing in the Football League and most recently turned out for Tranmere Rovers last season.

The central defender, who can also play at full-back, has also captained Shrewsbury, as well as playing for Peterborough and Bradford, and has now signed a one-year deal with Harriers.

He said: “Coming back here, I can remember back in the day I had a played a lot of difficult games (at Aggborough) so it’s nice to be on the home side this time!

“I always remember coming here and having tough games. The crowd get behind them and it was always a tough place to come.

“I feel great still, I want to come here and give my all, do the best that I can for the team and get it back up the league.”

Meanwhile, there were some high-scoring friendly affairs as non-league clubs prepare for the new season.

Stourbridge secured an impressive 7-0 win over AFC Wulfrunians thanks to a hat-trick from Ethan Moran, a brace from Rackeem Reid and a goal each from Darryl Knights and a trialist.

Chasetown dispatched Heath Hayes 5-0, while a goal from Numair Rashad handed Hednesford Town a win over Hereford.