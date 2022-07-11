Harvey Lewis is in four-midable form for Town

Shifnal win

As preparations for the new season begin to intensify, Lewis impressed as he notched four goals in the warm-up fixture.

Mikey Nelson and Tyrone Ofori both dispatched penalties, while Callum Graybrook and Kane Lewis rounded off the scoring.

AFC Bridgnorth fell to defeat in their friendly with Tividale, despite taking a sixth-minute lead.

Jason Pike found the back of the net after a blocked shot fell kindly to him just inside the area, which handed the hosts the lead.

Bridgnorth took that advantage into half-time but Tividale fought back to equalise with a cross from out wide and an accurate header.

Then, in the 84th minute, the visitors found a late winner with a similar goal that was turned home at the far post.

Meanwhile, Shawbury United have secured the signing of wing-back James Bennett-Tindall.