AFC Bridgnorth delighted with 'quantity and quality' of players

Downing has made an early start to pre-season training and has been encouraged by the response from his current players and possible new additions.

“We are getting good numbers, which is very encouraging especially as it’s an early start to pre-season,” said Downing. “The numbers are good but more importantly the quality is there. It’s not just quantity, we have some quality players training with us. I’m really pleased with how things are going.

“You can use pre-season to gauge the mentality of the players.

“The training is harder than when you are playing week in week out but the players are coming back.

“That tells me two things, that they are enjoying the training and that they have the mentality and attitude that I am looking for.”

Downing is now keen to finalise a few deals and get some of the players signed up.

“And there another couple of lads coming down this week.

“I don’t want to mention any names at the moment because it’s open season in terms of clubs trying to sign players,” he added.

“I will wait until their names are on the forms.

“There are players I would like to get on forms sooner rather than later because other clubs are interested in them.

“The players I have approached like how the club is run and the facilities.