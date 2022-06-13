Market Drayton Town confirm Paul Snape appointment

Market Drayton FC

Snape joins Drayton having previously managed Uttoxeter Town, Eccleshall and Leek County School Old Boys.

He will be assisted by Sean Notley, who most recently served as goalkeeping coach at Leek Town.

Drayton chairman chairman Mick Murphy said: "I was most impressed by Paul and Sean's coaching knowledge and drive.

"They have a wealth of experience of step five football, so they know what tasks await them in managing Market Drayton and our mutual desire to climb back up the league pyramid."

Drayton were relegated from the Northern Premier West Division last season and will be in the Midland Premier this coming campaign.

They plan to hold 'open trials' later this month and are set to announce their pre-season schedule soon.

"Coming to Market Drayton was too good to pass off," said Snape.

"Mick has sold the club’s ambitions to consolidate this season with fresh faces, fresh ideas and a new Market Drayton, with the plan to get back to step four.

"I hope the fans will be supportive in all we do, it will take time.

"It will require trial and error, plus support from all involved; but one thing we can promise is that we, as a team, will give it our all."

Goalkeeper Ash Rawlins, meanwhile, has left Drayton to join Midland Premier rivals Whitchurch Alport.

Alport have also snapped up midfield duo Jud Ellis and Dan Skelton for another year as they look to build on last year's 12th-placed finish and magnificent run to the FA Vase quarter-finals.

"Whitchurch are on the up. There's a winning mentality and it's a great club," said Rawlins, who also had a spell at AFC Telford United and trials with Villa, Crewe Alexandra and Leicester City

"Me and the manager (Luke Goddard) are both on the same wave length with what we want to do. We want to win trophies and leagues.

"I'm really looking forward to starting and seeing everyone at the ground.