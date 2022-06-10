AFC Bridgnorth set for a challenging pre-season

Downing is keen to hit the ground running at Crown Meadow and has wasted little time putting his plans into place.

The players made an early return to-pre-season training this week while the club have also started to piece together an impressive list of warm-up clashes.

Bridgnorth will host Tividale (July 8), Market Drayton (July 16), Lye Town (July 19), Darlaston 1874 (July 21) and AFC Wulfrunians (July 30), while they will also head across the border to play Welsh side Llanfair on July 23.

The schedule will provide Bridgnorth with a testing pre-season programme and that’s exactly what Downing wants.

“I do like to face stiff opposition during pre-season,” said Downing. “And we have some tough looking fixtures against higher-ranked sides. “Our secretary Steve Groome has worked really hard to put that schedule together and I am really pleased with it.

“We have started training early and the sessions will be high tempo. I want pre-season to be challenging and I want to get my message across to the players as quickly as possible.

“A good pre-season will put us in good stead for the season.