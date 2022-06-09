Matt Johnson backing Market Drayton Town to move in right direction

Market Drayton Town's Greenfields ground - Picture (Mike Sheridan)

Johnson, who took on the player-manager role in early January, was unable to arrest the club’s slide to relegation from the Northern Premier League West and into the Midland Premier.

Despite that Johnson, who played for the Gingerbread Men a decade ago, was initially happy to remain in place as the club look to reset and build again but, following an AGM, Johnson admitted he had to resign due to the resources on offer – a decision that left him ‘gutted’.

Johnson said: “I’m gutted, absolutely gutted. Days previously I was speaking to current players keen to return and speaking to new players about coming in.

“It was really positive and I’ve had it wiped away and I was gutted.

“I’ve left on very good terms and would love to have an opportunity to go back in the right landscape, 100 per cent.”

The club’s search for a new boss will be carried out by chairman Mick Murphy and the board.

Johnson had already started laying plans off the pitch, too, for the new season. He had spoken about how the club needs to address its infrastructure in terms of sponsors and connecting with more local businesses.

“It’s a wonderful club with really honest people involved,” added Johnson, who is keen to remain in the game in whatever role.

“This is an opportunity to take steps forward in building the club from its foundations, slowly but surely – not to where it was – but building into something.

“They’ve got to continue the work off the pitch. There’s been some really good movement off the pitch since the relegation.

“I’m gutted I did not have the opportunity to bring the happier times back but it’s all or nothing for me, that’s the type of person I am.

“I’ve not quit, I took this job when many would not have, I’ve stepped down because it’s not the right thing for the club.