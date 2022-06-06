AFC Bridgnorth making first two summer signings

Downing, who took charge last month, will be joined on the Crown Meadow sidelines by Jacob Webster and Joe Wells.

Webster has left Gornal Athletic to take on the role of first team coach while Wells will be goalkeeping coach following a successful stint with former FA vase winners Thatcham Town.

Downing has moved quickly to appoint his backroom staff with the players due to report for pre-season training in June 7.

“I worked with Jacob at Gornal and he is a good young coach,” said Downing.

“I liked his attitude and characteristics and his approach with the players. I think he will be a good appointment for the club.

“Joe is an experienced coach and the keepers we have at the club will benefit from that. He will have a good influence on them.

“As a club we need to look at developing our own players and I am sure both Jacob and Joe will help do that.

“It’s important that we have a strong coaching team and that we get the infrastructure right.”

Downing has opted for an early return to training in order to assess his playing staff before he considers any moves into the transfer market.

“It’s an early start but I want to have a look at the players and get to work,” he added.