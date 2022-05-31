Matt Johnson in shock Market Drayton Town departure

Matt Johnson

Former player-boss Johnson returned to Greenfields in January after a lengthy period of recruitment for Town.

The odds were firmly stacked against the Gingerbread Men in trying to avoid relegation from the Northern Premier League West at step four of non-league.

And, despite improved performances and results, Drayton were unable to pull clear of the drop and were relegated to the Midland League.

However, it was expected Johnson, who had a spell as a player at Greenfields, would continue in charge as Town entered a new era in the 2022/23 season.

Johnson was keen to stay but a decision rested on the outcome of last Thursday’s AGM and he revealed his decision to step down over the weekend.

“With a heavy heart I step down as first team manager of Market Drayton Town FC,” Johnson said.

“Gutted not to be able to bring some good times back to the club but with the resources available I’m not right man as it stands.

“Would love the opportunity to be back in the future.”

Drayton are advertising the position of manager as available.

The deadline for the role has been set for this Sunday, June 5.