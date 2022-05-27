New AFC Bridgnorth boss eager to get cracking

The experienced Downing has returned to management after a break from the dugout due to work commitments.

Downing has built up a wealth of knowledge during a long career coaching and managing in the non-league game with Sutton Coldfield, Hednesford, Bilston Town, Bloxwich Town and Dudley Town among the clubs where he has worked.

And he is looking forward to the challenge of improving Bridgnorth’s on-field fortunes.

“I have been around a bit and I am pleased to be back in management,” said the 63-year-old. “I run my own business and I took a couple of years away from football to get that back on track.

“When you are in the game you get engrossed in it and it takes over and becomes 24/7.

“I had been coaching at Sutton Coldfield Town where I set up and ran their under-21 side and then I did some coaching at Wolves Sporting. But with my business back on track I was keen to get back into management and I’m delighted to be Bridgnorth boss.

“It’s a challenge but I am really excited by it. When I met the committee it become clear just how much work they put in and how much the club means to them.

“When you see that sort of enthusiasm it has an affect and I just felt that I was in the right place.

“It’s great town with great people and a great club.