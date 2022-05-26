Shifnal Town Ladies end season with silverware

Winners. Pic: Stu Leggett

New West Midlands One North League Cup champions Shifnal denied Shrewsbury a league and cup double with their deserved victory in Lichfield.

It was Shifnal, runners-up to Shrewsbury in the league standings, celebrating trophy success with Rebecca-lee Bown at the double.

She struck twice with Holly Bullock also on target for Mark Corbett's side.

Shifnal and Shrewsbury have been fierce rivals throughout the 2021/22 campaign and ran one another close in league action before unbeaten Salop eventually pulled clear and won the title by 13 points.

Shifnal proved a tough nut for Shrewsbury to crack throughout the season. Indeed it was only in draws home and away against Shifnal that Shrews dropped points this term.

Corbett felt his side were good value for the comprehensive cup final success at Lichfield City's City Ground stadium.

He said: "We stuck to the game plan. It wasn't the prettiest but it worked and we smashed it.

"The ladies always make me so proud and it was a well-deserved win."

Shifnal lost just three league games all season and finished the campaign two points clear of nearest rivals Walsall Wood.

Final goal star Bown finished the campaign as leading scorer with 22 goals in just 13 starts.

Shrewsbury, who recently celebrated their invincible unbeaten league campaign with a victory at trophy celebration at Montgomery Waters Meadow, enjoyed a season to remember but could not quite put the gloss on with another piece of silverware.

Boss Tom Peevor said: "So it wasn’t to be. However it has capped off an amazing season with becoming invincibles, breaking attendance records and our players inspiring so many young females.

"It’s been an honour to work with the players and staff who have given everything. Time to recharge."