Market Drayton Town take up Midland Premier Division spot

Drayton were relegated from the Northern Premier League last season after 13 years at step four of the non-league system.

They have now learned they will line-up in the Midland Premier Division next year - alongside fellow Shropshire outfits Whitchurch Alport and Shifnal Town.

Elsewhere, Darlaston will also compete in the division following their promotion, with Atherstone and Studley also coming into the league.

Haughmond will join Division One following their difficult season in the Premier Division - and they will enjoy a Shropshire derby alongside AFC Bridgnorth who survived relegation this season, as well as Shawbury United.