Steve Groome steps down as AFC Bridgnorth boss

Steve Groome

A tense final day of the season ended with the Football Meadow men looking forward to another campaign at step six after they drew 1-1 at home to high-flying Stapenhill while relegation rivals Coventry Copsewood and Chelmsley Town both lost.

But they will tackle that challenge without Groome, who has made the decision to step aside and return to his former role as secretary.

"I have decided to step down as manager. It’s my decision and I have finished on good terms with everyone," said Groome.

"The club asked me to do one season and try to bring some stability and I was happy to do that. But I have done as much as I can and I have taken the club as far as I can.

"I will stay on as secretary because I love grassroots football and I have been at the club since 2013 in various roles."

A strike from Craig Knowles helped secure a draw against Stapenhill on Saturday and Groome paid tribute to the players for securing their place in Division One.

“It worked out fine in the end," he said. “I asked the players at half-time to go out and put their bodies on the line to ensure we would be playing step six football next season and that’s what they did.