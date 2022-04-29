Fans can boost AFC Bridgnorth’s push for survival

Steve Groome

The Football Meadow men go into Saturday’s home clash with second-placed Stapenhill needing one point to maintain their Midland League Division One status.

Five teams are still in danger of going down and Groome is hoping for the sort of backing that roared his side on to a crucial 2-1 victory over Khalsa Football Federation last weekend – secured by goals from Craig Knowles and Reinaldo Forbes.

“The support we had last Saturday was absolutely amazing and it really helped the lads,” said Groome. “The roar when the first goal went in was like the Bridgnorth of old.

“I think it was our biggest gate of the season and the support was really appreciated, it helped get that little bit extra out of the lads. It would be great if they could come out again and give us one final roar to help get us over the line.”

Bridgnorth’s safety was almost secured last weekend, but Cradley bagged a 91st-minute penalty to win at Coventry Copsewood in their final game to stay level on points with Groome’s men.

Coventry now occupy the final relegation spot and are a point behind Chelmsley Town and two adrift of Bridgnorth.

Cradley and Khalsa have the same number of points as Bridgnorth.

The final weekend sees Chelmsley host third-placed Darlaston while Coventry welcome Bilston Town,who sit seventh.

Khalsa are away to 12th-placed Paget Rangers.