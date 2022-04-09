Gregory stepping down from role with Wellington Amateurs

Gregory says the decision to walk away at the end of 2021/22 has been an ‘incredibly tough’ one to make.

He is proud of the work done in recent years, though, and hopes a new chairperson can ‘push the club on to where it belongs’.

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision to make,” said Gregory.

“Due to increasing work commitments, the time I can give to the club is limited.

“It’s been a privilege to chair the Ams when over the last few seasons, there’s been so many improvements to the club both on and off the pitch.

“Now is the time for a new chair to take over the reins and push the club on to where it belongs.”

The Ams were third in the West Midlands League Division One ahead of today’s game at Droitwich Spa.

Gregory will stay in the role until the club’s annual general meeting in June.