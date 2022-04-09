Notification Settings

Gregory stepping down from role with Wellington Amateurs

By Nick ElwellNon leaguePublished: Comments

Wellington Amateurs chairman Paul Gregory has announced he will step down from the role at the end of the season due to increasing work commitments.

Gregory says the decision to walk away at the end of 2021/22 has been an ‘incredibly tough’ one to make.

He is proud of the work done in recent years, though, and hopes a new chairperson can ‘push the club on to where it belongs’.

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision to make,” said Gregory.

“Due to increasing work commitments, the time I can give to the club is limited.

“It’s been a privilege to chair the Ams when over the last few seasons, there’s been so many improvements to the club both on and off the pitch.

“Now is the time for a new chair to take over the reins and push the club on to where it belongs.”

The Ams were third in the West Midlands League Division One ahead of today’s game at Droitwich Spa.

Gregory will stay in the role until the club’s annual general meeting in June.

The Ams are now on the hunt for a new chairperson and applicants can contact Gregory on 07971 171119 or by emailing paul.gregory@ppmedia.co.uk

Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

