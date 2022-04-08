Points needed in Market Drayton's bid to avoid finishing bottom

Greenfields (Mike Sheridan)

The Gingerbread Men face a tricky task at 13th-placed 1874 Northwich tomorrow having come from behind to beat fellow relegated strugglers Kendal Town at home last weekend.

That victory, a first since the opening day of the season, hauled Drayton level on 10 points with Kendal.

Town remain bottom with a significantly inferior goal difference, so must better the Cumbrian’s results in the final four fixtures of the Northern One West campaign.

“We’re level on points with Kendal now so we need to better their results,” said player-boss Johnson, who was down to just 11 players last weekend but hopes to have numbers back after a bout of illness.

“We’ve got to get more points between now and the end of the season.

“Northwich tomorrow will be a tough one away from home and then we have Ramsbottom at home, which is a chance for us, and then Newcastle Town away on the Monday which is a great game.”

Johnson revealed he was impressed with James Dutton’s display at left-back as Drayton saw off Kendal.

The boss added on the rare win: “It was nice to get the monkey off our back, we can’t keep saying that we’re putting in good performances and not getting anything out of it. We were really pleased for the club.”

Shifnal Town will be looking to boost their hopes of a top six finish in the Midland League Premier Division when they host Stourport Swifts.

Whitchurch Alport entertain Bewdley Town hoping to end a run of four straight defeats.