Groome braced for tense finish in race to stay up

Bridgnorth manager Steve Groome

The Crown Meadow Men suffered a blow in their bid to pull clear of Midland League Division One’s bottom three when they lost 1-0 at home to Nuneaton Griff last weekend.

Groome’s charges are still one place outside the drop zone and are just three points behind 13th-placed Cradley with four games remaining.

They still have to face Cradley and fellow strugglers Khalsa Football Federation, who have hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

“We battled hard on Saturday and I thought a draw would have been a fair result,” said Groome.

We didn’t play as well as have been recently but it was an evenly balanced match.

We didn’t create a lot but then our goalkeeper has only really had one save to make.

The goal was a mistake and it’s the sort of thing we hadn’t been doing in recent games.

“The lads were angry after the game. They were disappointed and the reaction pleased me. I don’t think the defeat will affect us going forward.

“There will be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season. It’s very tight at the bottom with six sides battling to stay up.”

Next up for Bridgnorth is a home clash with fourth-placed Dudley Town.

“Tomorrow will be a tough game and it will be a bonus if we can get anything out of it,” added Groome.

“But we have played well against some of the top teams this season.

“We tend to play better against the sides that play football as opposed to the ones that come to spoil the game.

“After Saturday we have a weekend off before facing Khalsa and Cradley in what are two huge games for us.”

Shawbury United, who are two places and three points below Bridgnorth, take their survival fight to Nuneaton Griff.

It’s derby day in the Premier Division as ninth-placed Shifnal Town entertain Whitchurch Alport, who sit one place and one point below their hosts.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Ellesmere Rangers welcome Cammell Laird while St Martins are at home to Cheadle Heath Nomads.