Hughes hat-trick gets Whitchurch Alport's season back on track

Alex Hughes (Paul Watson 617 Photograph)

Hughes’ treble in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Wolves Casuals at Yockings Park took his tally to the campaign to 26 and ensured Alport bounced back from the disappointment of the previous weekend’s FA Vase quarter-final defeat.

Skipper Sean Griffiths saluted his team-mate but admitted he and others could be doing more to take the pressure off the top scorer.

He said: “Luke is doing the town proud. He is the person we have to keep relying on and the rest of us need to chip in a bit more.

“We can’t just keep putting it on his shoulders. We know he is going to score goals but on the days someone else needs to step up.

“We need to be putting these kind of opponents to bed quicker than we are. We have to take our chances when we get them but we didn’t and the scoreline does not reflect the game we played.”

Alport’s win boosted their chances of a top four finish in the Midland League Premier and snapped a four-match losing streak.

Griffiths said: “We aren’t used to losing. We are Whitchurch and we’re winners. We have played top, second and other strong teams. They are difficult games but we expect to beat those teams as we want to be up there with them. We can’t let our form drop off.”

Shifnal Town remain in mid-table after a 1-1 draw at Uttoxeter Town. Brandon Tanomjit opened the scoring for the visitors just past the hour mark but they were pegged back by Daniel Harper’s late equaliser.

A leveller eluded Haughmond after they narrowly failed to pull off a stunning second half comeback at Walsall Wood. Adam McGurk’s hat-trick had the hosts 4-1 up and cruising at the hour mark but Haughmond, placed precariously just three points above the bottom two, refused to give up, getting back within a goal when Josh Thomas fired home. Despite a rousing finish an equaliser never materialised as they were edged out 4-3.

In Division One, Craig Knowles was at the double to earn AFC Bridgnorth a valuable 2-0 win away at bottom club Dudley Sports. Shawbury United’s Saturday was less memorable, as they were edged out 1-0 at home by Wolves Sporting.

In Division One of the North West Counties League, Ellesmere Rangers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Cheadle Heath Nomads. Steve Hole had given Rangers a half-time lead when he collected Blake Robinson’s pass before firing home. But the hosts hit back with a strike of their own through Daniel Mclaughlin midway through the second half as the spoils were shared.