AFC Bridgnorth looking to give survival bid big boost

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/1/2020 Bridgnorth FC vs Smethwick Rangers. Manager Steve Groome..

The Crown Meadow men climbed out of the Midland League Division One drop zone thanks to a fine 1-0 win at Bilston Town last weekend.

And now boss Steve Groome is urging his men not to waste that victory when they take on bottom-of-the-table Dudley Sports.

“I was very pleased with the result on Saturday, “ said Groome. “Bilston are seventh in the league and a good side.

“We saw the game as a free hit. We had targeted certain games to pick up points and to be honest Bilston wasn’t one of them.

“But the lads played really well, probably as well as they have all season.

“We have leapfrogged Shawbury and now have Chelmsley Town and Coventry Copeswood in our sights.

“Saturday’s game at Dudley Sports is a massive one for us.

“We have picked up points against sides in the top five but lost games to teams at the bottom.

“Perhaps we have approached the games against the struggling sides just expecting to turn up and win? We can’t afford to do that on Saturday.

“When everyone is available we are a good side and I am confident that if we turn up with the right attitude then we will win the game.”

Two of Bridgnorth’s standout players on the day were involved in the winning goal at Bilston with Craig Knowles winning the penalty that Jason Pike converted.

Relegation rivals Shawbury are at home to Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

In the Premier Division, Shifnal travel to Uttoxeter while Whitchurch Alport host Wolverhampton Casuals and Haughmond head for Walsall Wood.

After seeing their relegation confirmed on Monday night, Market Drayton Town face a daunting task tomorrow when they travel to Northern Premier League West leaders Warrington Rylands.

St Martins are on their travels in the North West Counties League First Division South as they head to tackle FC Isle of Man.