'We can hold our heads high' says Whitchurch Alport boss Luke Goddard after FA Vase exit

Dejected Whitchurch Alport players after their FA Vase exit

Alport were just two games from Wembley and had a dream start when captain Sean Griffiths handed them the lead after just three minutes.

But Ben Shepherd levelled from the spot before Danny Webb netted the winner on the hour mark to put the United Counties League side into the last four.

It has been an historic cup run for Goddard's men - who came through two penalty shootouts to reach this stage - and the manager, who also works in roles across the club including as a the groundsman, admitted he couldn't be more proud of his side.

"I am obviously disappointed because it was a winnable game," said Goddard.

"I don't think either side played particularly well, but it is small margins and two mistakes have cost us.

"They punished our mistakes - it was a great start for us but it wasn't to be in the end.

"That is cup football though - and we can hold our heads up high."

Alport were ahead after two minutes - but Pagnell levelled in what turned out to be controversial fashion when home stopper Ellis Allen and striker Jake Watkinson clashed in the box.

The ref gave Alport a free kick but after consulting with his linesman he reversed his decision and gave a spot kick.

Goddard added: "It wasn't clear was it. The ref gave a free kick and the lino gave nothing, and then they have a chat and all of a sudden it is a penalty.

"It doesn't surprise me because we haven't had much luck this year, but I think he has caught him to be honest.

"It wasn't a game with a lot of chances to be honest, no one has made many salves.

"And I don't think we got the crowd going until late on, with the intensity, we maybe missed a bit of magic from Ivan Urventev and Joe Mwasile.

"But I'm proud of what we have done.

"It is disappointing because I think if there was ever a season to get to Wembley it was this one, after the run we have had and this was a winnable game.

"I wish Newport all the best, we are proud of what we've done.