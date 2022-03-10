Notification Settings

Whitchurch Alport to be backed by 1,300 record crowd in FA Vase last eight

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

A record 1,300 strong crowd will pack into the KMJ Mortgages Stadium tomorrow as Whitchurch Alport look to make more FA Vase history and move one step closer to Wembley.

Striker Alex Hughes struck a hat-trick to help Alport into the last eight (FJA PHOTOGRAPHY)
Alport, who have never been past the early rounds of the competition, have taken on all comers this season and produced a miracle comeback from 3-1 down in the previous round to progress on penalties.

Now they are set to face United Counties League side Newport Pagnell for a place in the last four - in front of a record crowd.

Manager Luke Goddard admitted they could have sold over 2,000 tickets for the tie and the atmosphere around the town has been building all week.

He said: “It has been a busy week on and off the pitch, and everyone is getting reality excited for it now, it’s all anyone around the town has been talking about.

“It is huge for the town, but the players will be focussing on the job, it is going to be a 50/50 game with Newport Pagnell at the same level as us, and we will do all we can come Saturday.

“It is going to be a sell-out crowd now, we’ve sold 1,200 tickets and with sponsors and hospitality it is going to be 1,300.

“To be honest, we could have sold over 2,000 if we wanted to, but we decided to cap it, to give those in the stadium the best experience possible.

“It is going to be a great occasion and hopefully we can keep the journey going.”

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

