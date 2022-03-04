From World Cup finals to Hanwood's village pitch: Five classic Roberto Carlos moments

Roberto Carlos lining up for Bull in the Barne United in Hanwood

1. June 1997 - THAT freekick!

There is nowhere else we can start than June 3 1997, France vs Brazil playing in a warm-up tournament ahead of the 1998 World Cup, and Roberto Carlos introduced himself to the world with arguably one of the greatest free-kicks scored in history!

Speaking about the famous goal in 2017, he told ESPN Brazil: "To be honest, until this day I don't know how I did that.

"It was a beautiful goal. It required a lot of training and hard work throughout my career. But that hard work paid off, as I was able to score such a wonderful goal, which was a special moment for me."

2. Securing World Cup 2002 victory in Japan

Winning the 2002 World Cup in Yokohama, Japan for his national team is arguably the highest honour in his illustrious career.

The World Cup triumph marked a record 5th success for Brazil.

3. Assisting the iconic Zinedine Zidane Champions League final goal in 2002

Winning a third UEFA Champions League title for Real Madrid in 2002.

In the 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Carlos assisted the winning goal – which to this day is seen as one of the most iconic goals in an European Cup Final.

4. Playing for World XI at Soccer Aid

Roberto Carlos has played in the famous Soccer Aid matches on two occasions, once in 2019 and last year 2021.

He played represented the World XI team on both occasions.

5. Dusting off the boots to play for Shrewsbury pub team

Signing for Bull in the Barne United!

After representing Inter Milan at the famous San Siro, winning multiple Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, and winning the record fifth World Cup for his nation, the Brazilian legend signed for the Shrewsbury pub team – after they won the eBay Transfer raffle in January.