AFC Bridgnorth boss calling for last big push for safety

AFC Bridgnorth boss Steve Groome

Groome was hit by more selection issues for last Saturday’s 4-0 reverse at Ashby Ivanhoe with a number of his squad declaring themselves unavailable for the trip to Leicestershire.

“I can’t fault any of the 13 lads that travelled, they all gave their all, said Groome, whose side host Wednesfield on Saturday. “We were a bit unfortunate to go in 1-0 down at half-time and then we tired in the second half.

“We didn’t have any luck with the first goal clearly offside and another one coming from a shot that hit the post and rebounded in off the back of our goalkeeper, but that’s the way it goes when you are near the bottom.

“But we had six or seven players who would have started the clash drop out for various reasons.”

Bridgnorth, who are three points from safety, have eight games remaining including clashes with fellow strugglers Khalsa Football Federation and Dudley Sports.

“If I have a full squad to choose from for the remaining eight games then I am confident we will stay up,” said Groome. “But if we have the squad that we had on Saturday, then we will be struggling. We have five games left at home and a couple of close away trips, so hopefully we will have good availability.”

“I think three wins could be enough to keep us up and ideally I wouldn’t want to go into the last game of the season against Stapenhill needing something to stay up.”

Elsewhere, Shawbury United travel to Khalsa Football Federation in a Midland One six-pointer.

There are few games in the Midland Premier, with Haughmond and Shifnal Town both not playing this weekend.

However, Whitchurch Alport will be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Boldmere St Michaels in midweek when they host Tividale tomorrow.

St Martins have been relegated from North West Counties League Division One South – despite scoring their first goal of the year in a 6-1 loss to Abbey Hey. They host Sandbach tomorrow, while Ellesmere Rangers host Mane Road.