St Martins miserable campaign continues as they get set for local derby

By Lewis CoxNon leaguePublished:

St Martins' miserable campaign continued with a latest hammering at the hands of Maine Road at Park Hall on Friday night.

Darren Wildman's side were beaten 7-0 by their Manchester visitors to remain winless in 31 league games this season and firmly rooted to the bottom of the North West Counties League Division One South.

Indeed the Saints, who have had three different managers in the tumultuous campaign, have taken just two points from two draws and 29 defeats this term.

St Martins found themselves 3-0 down at the interval and shipped another four after the break.

The Oswestry side are 20 points behind their nearest rivals and 28 from safety, with three set to be relegated to step seven, meaning they are already mathematically confirmed to be heading down – barring any reprieves due to off-field struggles elsewhere.

Wildman took over at Park Hall in November following ex-Wem boss Josh Gough's brief spell. The club began the season with James Etherington at the helm.

Their latest heavy defeat leaves the village outfit's goal difference at -159, with 178 goals conceded. They have netted just 19 this term.

The Saints can respond and try to pick up their long-awaited first victory of the season in a Shropshire derby this evening.

They head to north Shropshire rivals Ellesmere Rangers, who are currently 14th and 13 point clear of the drop zone.

Action elsewhere was a washout due to the conditions, with Ellesmere's clash at New Mills on Saturday falling foul to the weather.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

