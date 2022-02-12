'Unbelievable' Whitchurch Alport manager hails FA Vase heroes

Whitchurch Alport in the previous round

Alex Hughes levelled before George Carpenter saw red for a handball - and Sphinx pressed home their advantage to create a two goal buffer at the break.

But Alport fired back and Hughes struck twice late on to complete his hat-trick and send it to penalties - before the local striker, who has played for the club since he was seven, stepped up and fired home the winning spot kick to put his side into the last eight.

Goddard, who has been at the club for six years, heaped praise onto his side for the strength they showed to progress.

He said: "They were unbelievable.

"It is the first time this season I have opened up and shouted at them at half time, because we weren't playing the Whitchurch way.

"We were nervous and I said in the second half that I didn't care if we lost now, but lets go and play how we play.

"And they were superb, it is a huge credit to them they were unbelievable, it is amazing.

"It might not be the best squad I've had on paper, but it is the best squad we've had here. It is a huge team effort, and with the supporters it is a great feeling.

"We do practice penalties before the Vase, but I can't watch them, I was turned the other way but was ecstatic when it went in, and for Alex to get it, it was written in the stars.

"He is a local lad, he lives 100 yards from the ground and it was fitting, he will get all the headlines and he deserves it."