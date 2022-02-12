FA Vase: Ten man Whitchurch Alport produce famous FA Vase comeback

Alex Hughes was the hero for Whitchurch Alport

Alport, who before this season had never made it past the second round, levelled through Alex Hughes but after having a man sent off they were 3-1 down with 20 minutes to play.

But Hughes bagged two more to complete his hat-trick - before he lashed home the winning spot kick to Wembley in sight for Luke Goddard's men.

Report

It almost got off to the worst possible start for Alport as the home side passed up a glorious chance after just seven minutes.

The ball found its way to Sphinx's Callum Stewart but he could only blaze over from six yards out - before Ellis Allen also denied one of the home side's front line.

Seven minutes later and they did have the lead as Matt Shipman lashed home - but the lead only lasted for a matter of minutes as Goddard's men struck back.

The referee pointed to the spot after an incident in the box and striker Alex Hughes sent the keeper the wrong way to put the visitors back on level terms.

They were dealt a blow midway through the first period when the influential Dan Skelton was forced off with injury - to be replaced by Dylan Bath.

Stewart then went close to a second for the home side, before Hughes fired wide after good work from Jack Griffiths.

But the afternoon took a turn for the worse just over five minutes before the break - as George Carpenter was sent off and in the process conceded a spot kick - with Stewart sending Allen the wrong way to restore the lead.

Coventry were on top going into the break and not for the first time Alport had Allen to thank as he produced a superb save to deny Stewart a first half hat-trick.

But they were two behind going into half time as a defensive mistake led to Shipman picking up the ball and firing past Allen.

Goddard's side emerged for the second half inspired and managed to keep pegging the home side in - without carving out any clear cut chances.

But the pressure did pay off with 20 minutes to go - as Hughes grabbed his second of the game with a strike from a narrow angle.

Alport continued to press and they had a big shout for a handball turned away in the dying moments - but seconds later they were given a penalty for the second time in the match.

And Hughes took the pressure on his shoulders and completed his hat-trick to complete the comeback from the ten men and send the game to penalty kicks.

Ivan Urvantev put Alport ahead in the shootout but after Sphinx levelled Jack Griffiths missed to put the visitors on the back foot.