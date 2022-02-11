Market Drayton boss calls for more of the same

Greenfields (Mike Sheridan)

A late equaliser denied Drayton a win at home to Clitheroe in what Johnson described as the best performance since he took charge.

Panashe Madama had given Drayton a 40th-minute lead but they were pegged back 14 minutes from full time.

“Our fitness levels were there and there was more structure and pattern to our play and our game management was better,” said Johnson, who made his first start for the club in the middle of the park. “Their goal was a scrappy one to concede and it felt like a loss at full time. But overall it was the best performance since I took charge and the message is for more of the same. The players have set the bar now.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, Shifnal host RC Warwick looking to bounce back from successive defeats.

Haughmond continue their battle for survival with a clash at home to second-placed Lichfield City.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth resume their relegation battle at home to table-topping Atherstone.

Bridgnorth occupy the final relegation slot, three points behind Shawbury but with a game in hand.

“Up to three go down and at the moment we are in the relegation spots,” said Groome,, whose side have lost their last two games.

“I understand that we have no confidence because of where we are in the league, but that was the same for Khalsa and Shawbury because they are down there as well.

“But they managed to raise their game while we couldn’t find any fight in either game. That is something we need to put right.”