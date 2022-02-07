Notification Settings

Market Drayton keeper Ash Rawlins scores from his own box - WATCH

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished:

Market Drayton Town may have slipped to another defeat in their fight for survival - but goalkeeper Ash Rawlins took the headlines at Marine after scoring from his own half.

Market Drayton Town keeper Ash Rawlins
Drayton have endured a difficult season with Matt Johnson coming in as the club's new manager following a lengthy search to find a successor to former manager Richard Brown.

They went to high flying Marine on Saturday knowing they were going to have to put a good display in - and they fell 3-0 down.

But Rawlins salvaged some pride for his side in spectacular fashion as he fired the ball from a goal kick that took one bounce and sailed over the home stopper.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

