Market Drayton keeper Ash Rawlins scores from his own box - WATCH

Drayton have endured a difficult season with Matt Johnson coming in as the club's new manager following a lengthy search to find a successor to former manager Richard Brown.
They went to high flying Marine on Saturday knowing they were going to have to put a good display in - and they fell 3-0 down.
But Rawlins salvaged some pride for his side in spectacular fashion as he fired the ball from a goal kick that took one bounce and sailed over the home stopper.
@MDTFC Keeper scoring from his own box 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gF5nQuT3uH— urfreshtvsport (@urfreshtv_sport) February 5, 2022