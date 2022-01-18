Shifnal take bragging rights from Shropshire derby win

Ellesmere Rangers Isle of Man flight

They had to come from behind and fend off a late fightback from a Mond side still struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Harvey Lewis gave the visitors the lead, only for Tom Hill to cancel that out in the 11th minute of the match.

Joshua Hesson then gave Town the advantage six minutes later – with no more goals then added until the final 20 minutes.

Samuel Griffiths looked to have made the points safe for Shifnal, only for Josef Pratt to pull a goal back from a free-kick.

However, substitute Liam Palmer made sure of the victory nine minutes from time for a Shifnal side who would climb another place up the standings tomorrow if they beat fifth-placed Worcester City.

Overtake

Second-bottom Haughmond return to action at home to Uttoxeter Town on Saturday, hoping to overtake their visitors who are just two points them as it stands.

Ten-man AFC Bridgnorth suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Coventry Copsewood in Midland One.

Anwar Olugbon had cancelled out Harry Jackson’s opener to make it 1-1, but a hat-trick from Coventry debutant Connor Robillard had the visitors firmly in charge by half-time.

Substitute Owen Wassall made it 5-1, while Reinaldo Forbes saw red for Bridgnorth – as did Ryan Pedley for Coventry. Bridgnorth return to action against FA Vase heroes Whitchurch Alport tomorrow in the semi-finals of the TJ Vickers Cup – with the game to be played at Market Drayton’s Greenfields ground.

Shawbury United’s trip to OJM Black Country was postponed – they next host Nuneaton Griff on Saturday.

Ellesmere Rangers took flight to the FC Isle of Man in North West Counties League First Division South – only to be left grounded by the hosts in front of a bumper crowd of 1,483 fans.

Captain Sean Doyle put Isle of Man in front with a near-post flick, but the game became ill-tempered after half-time with a red cards dished out to Rangers midfielder Harvey Howell and unused substitute Ben Richards.

It became 10 against 10 on the pitch when a further dismissal was awarded to Isle of Man goalkeeper Matthew Quirk.

However, it was the hosts who secured the points in the closing minutes as Doyle bagged his second of the game and Daniel Simpson made it 3-0.

Ellesmere slipped to ninth in the table as a result ahead of their trip to Brocton on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the division, rock-bottom St Martins were unable to build on their two points this season as they went down to a 5-0 defeat at home to Brocton, for whom Reagan Smith hit a hat- trick.