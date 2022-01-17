Whitchurch Alport to face Coventry Sphinx in FA Vase last 16 tie

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2022 - Whitchurch Alport F.C (red) vs Congleton Town (Purple) in the forth round of the FA Vase at Whitchurch. In Picture: 10 Jimmy Garlick on the ball (Whitchurch).

Alport made their way into the fifth round of the competition after again upsetting the odds to overcome North West Counties League side Congleton Town, who boasted the likes of former Port Vale captain Tom Pope, 3-1 at Yockings Park.

And after coming into this campaign having never progressed into the second round of the competition, they can now look forward to a last 16 trip to the Ulhsport United Counties Premier Division side.

Sphinx progressed to the last 16 with a 6-0 thumping over London Lions in the previous round - and they currently sit eighth in their division.

It will be only the second time Alport will play away from home in this year's competition - after they won in the road at Atherstone Town back in the third round.

First half goals from Jack Griffiths and Dan Skelton were enough to give Alport the win on Saturday in front of a near 500 strong crowd at Yockings Park - and following the win Alport boss Goddard insisted it didn't matter who his side would be drawn against because on their day they can overcoming anyone.

He said: "In the later rounds of the competition, it isn't on firm but managing ability and emotion and I think we did that against Congelton.