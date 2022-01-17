Luke Goddard salutes Whitchurch Alport's composure in historic FA Vase win

Dan Skelton rises to head Whitchurch Alport into the lead against Congleton Town in the FA Vase on Saturday Jimmy Garlick tries to get away from Congleton’s Mackenzie Faulkner Moldovan ace Ivan Urvantev Joe Mwasile tries to get the ball out of his feet on the edge of the area

Alport are through to the last-16 – just three matches from Wembley – following Saturday’s fourth round victory.

First-half goals from Dan Skelton and Jack Griffiths were enough for the Midland League hosts to progress as they held off a late fightback from the visitors.

Goddard said: “It was the ding-dong game I predicted. It was always going to be.

“I’d told the players beforehand that in the later rounds of these competitions it is not always ability which wins matches but managing the occasion and showing composure.

“That was always going to be key and I think the first 45 minutes, or first 60 minutes, we have done that and it was enough to win the game.”

Alport, whose previous best run in the Vase prior to this season saw them reach the first round, are now awaiting this afternoon’s fifth round draw to discover their next opponent.

Goddard’s men have now lost just one of their last 16 in all competitions after proving too strong for Congleton.

In front of a crowd of more than 450 and Yockings Park, Alex Hughes had twice gone close to opening the scoring before supplying the corner from which Skelton headed the opener 35 minutes in.

Another Hughes corner just prior to half-time then created the second as visiting keeper Ellison came to punch but only succeeded in diverting the ball into the path of Griffiths, who volleyed home.

Alport had chances to put the tie beyond Congleton’s reach early in the second half, Hughes rattling the crossbar with one long-range effort.

But the third goal never arrived and Ethan Hartshorn’s strike with 11 minutes remaining set up a nervy finish.

Congleton were now well on top but despite piling on the pressure in the closing stages could not find a leveller as Alport held firm.

Goddard said: “It would have been nice to finish them off with a third. It became a close game at the end with them pumping balls into the box but you can’t deny we deserved the win.

“For at least 45 minutes I thought we were head and shoulders above them.

“We had chances early doors, the keeper has parried one and we’ve hit the woodwork. We could have been out of sight.

“Ellis had nothing to do in the first half apart from a few corners. In the second half he has pulled off a couple of good saves.

“But we had more chances than them. We knew we were a fitter side than them and I am just a bit disappointed we did not manage the game in the second half.

“It could have been a more comfortable second half and we could have picked them off with a couple more goals. We didn’t and that is something we need to learn.