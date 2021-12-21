Jud Ellis at the double as Whitchurch Alport continue run

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 24/09/2019..Shrewsbury Town FC V Whitchurch Alport. W: Jud Ellis V S: James Rowland.

Jud Ellis was Alport's two-goal hero to seal a relatively comfortable triumph in Worcestershire, despite the hosts pulling one back for 3-1 late on.

Alport took the chance to climb above county rivals Shifnal Town into eighth after last night's county derby at Yockings Park, which finished 2-0 to the home side.

Ellis was handed the simplest of tasks to edge Whitchurch ahead in Bewdley just after 20 minutes in, as he tapped into an empty net following fine work in the build-up by forward Jimmy Garlick.

Bewdley keeper Joe Sidaway was busy to save from Garlick's header before then denying Ellis before half hour.

They had to be patient but Alport managed to go in at the break with a two-goal lead with Ellis on target again, this time converting a stunning solo effort after a fine piece of individual play.

Ellis attempted a spectacular hat-trick effort early on in the second period but his audacious lob over Sidaway from distance dropped wide.

Alex Hughes made the points secure for the visitors after FA Vase heroes Alport were awarded a penalty. Hughes' initial effort from the spot was saved but the Whitchurch man converted the rebound for 3-0.

Bewdley struck back, however, with a rebounded penalty of their own, finished by Josh Carpenter, after Ellis Allen in the visitors' goal had saved the initial strike.

The hosts' tails were momentarily up but Luke Goddard's Alport added some gloss to the final score as George Carpenter diverted a Hughes strike in for a fourth in the closing stages.

Shifnal Town's new management team of Jamie Haynes and Kevin Sandwith were denied back-to-back league victories to open their account by a late turnaround at Romulus.

The visitors from Shifnal, who have built almost an entire new side in recent weeks, took the lead just after the hour as former Market Drayton midfielder Callum Graybrook struck as Castle View in Birmingham.

Dean Morris slotted home from close range with 20 minutes to go to haul the hosts level before Shifnal were dealt a blow in losing Matthew Jones to a second yellow card and going down to 10 men.

And the visitors paid the price with nine minutes left as Romulus' Owen Watkins beat several defenders to curl in a dramatic winner and lift his side to sixth.

Haughmond remain 16th, just four points clear of basement boys Bewdley after going down to a last-minute winner at Highgate United.

A free-kick from Joe Pratt put the Shrewsbury visitors 1-0 up 10 minutes before half-time.

And Mond put in an impressive shift to hold on to their lead, until Connor Mooney's wonderstrike drew Highgate level midway through the first half.

Haughmond looked settled for a point until Aaron Brown struck at the death for late away heartache.

In the West Midlands Premier Division, AFC Bridgnorth and Shawbury United picked up useful points in their bids to steer clear of the bottom two.

Bridgnorth, who are third-bottom, particularly impressed with a 2-2 draw on the road at ninth-placed Nuneaton Griff.

Kev Buxton scored the visitors' first and the Meadow Men were then reduced to 10 man with Jason Pike sent off, but managed to salvage a creditable point despite their numerical disadvantage, as Sam Owen scored an equaliser in the second half.

Shawbury, who are three points better off than Bridgnorth, drew 1-1 at home to sixth-placed Ashby Ivanhoe.