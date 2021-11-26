Drayton call on managerial candidates to step forward

The Gingerbread Men have been without a manager since Richard Brown stepped down more than two months ago following a disastrous start to the season.

Chairman Mick Murphy has since taken interim charge but does not want the role full-time. He is heading up the appointment process and has been keen to find the right fit for the job. Drayton slipped to bottom of the Northern Premier League West Division last Saturday after a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Kendal Town, who overturned an early deficit to win.

And Murphy has appealed again for interested candidates to get in contact with the step four club. The chairman has held talks with a range of interested bosses but Town remain on the search.

“It’s been tough,” Murphy admitted. “We’re still very much looking for a manager, we’re still actively pushing. I’ve spoken to a couple of people in recent days and it’s come to nothing. I’m wanting to get the right one in.”

Murphy insisted there are plenty of positives at the Greenfields club, but he is focused on getting it on right on the pitch to ease relegation concerns.

“We want to stay up. We’ve got good things going well off the pitch, the potential of a new stadium in a couple of years, we’re working with the Royal Irish Army again to host their matches in a couple of weeks (December 1) and do great work with the young team, the Tigers,” he added. “I am looking for an experienced manager with contacts but the advert is open to anybody interested.

“We’ve got some decent young lads but we need some experience brought in by a new manager.”

Town host third-placed Runcorn Linnets on Saturday.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport head to second-placed Lichfield City, while Haughmond host Romulus and Shifnal Town travel to Worcester City.