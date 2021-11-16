Mick Cutler’s delight as victory gives Haughmond momentum

Mond are on the up

Top scorer Scott Ryan’s hat-trick helped earn the Shropshire club a victory which saw them climb three places in the standings to 16th and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Cutler’s men have taken eight points from those games and after a difficult start to the season, the boss believes his team have found their rhythm.

“We’re on a decent run and have found some momentum. The key now is to keep it going,” he said.

“The squad now is probably 85 per cent different to last season. There was a big turnover of players after I took charge in the summer, so we knew it would take a bit of time.

“Obviously, it has taken a bit longer than we would ideally have liked but we feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”

The defining period of Saturday’s match came just past the hour mark when Ryan, who had earlier seen his opener cancelled out by Dom Dell’s leveller, scored twice in three minutes to complete his treble and put Haughmond in complete control. Steve Nicholson then slotted home a late penalty to add further cheer.

“The lads will take huge confidence from the last few weeks,” said Cutler. “It’s a tight division and all it will take is a couple more wins to climb into mid-table.

“A number of our opponents this season have told us they can’t believe we’re down near the bottom but ultimately you have to get results.”

Shifnal are up to fourth after a 2-1 win at Lye Town. First-half goals from Jay Holdcroft and Rees Wedderburn were enough to earn three points though the second period was nervy, after Justice Campbell pulled one back for the hosts. Whitchurch Alport are seventh after suffering an emphatic 4-0 defeat Worcester City.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth claimed a more than creditable 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Stapenhill but were left feeling they should have taken victory.

Kevin Buxton’s goal seemed to have the visitors on course for the win, only for the home side to salvage a point courtesy of Connor Richins’ stoppage time leveller.

The draw saw Stapenhill replaced at the top of the table by Atherstone Town but only after the latter had edged past Shawbury United 3-2.

Seth Ellis twice put Shawbury only for goals from Brady Middleton and Lewis Collins to bring the visitors level before Chris Cowley struck what proved to be the winner 10 minutes from time.

Ellesmere Rangers suffered their third straight defeat and now sit eighth in the North West Counties League First Division South.

Dave Howarth was again on the mark for Rangers but they went down 2-1 at Abbey Hey through goals from Rhys Clooney and Jordan Lazenbury.