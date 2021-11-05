Mick Murphy staying in charge as the search goes on

Mick Murphy

Drayton are still to name a successor to Richard Brown, who was relieved of his duties almost six weeks ago following a poor start to the season.

The Gingerbread Men welcome high-flyers Marine tomorrow who Murphy believes will win the Northern Premier League West.

A candidate watched Drayton in their most recent game, a 3-0 reverse at Trafford two Saturdays ago, but was unable to commit to the job on a permanent basis. As he continued to invite applicants to come forward, Murphy insists he will not shift focus from the required step four experience and contacts to manage Town.

“At the moment we’ve got nobody else in. It’s a bit frustrating, but that’s how it is,” said Murphy, who is working alongside assistant Steve Chamberlain. “We had somebody watch at Trafford. They said they had other commitments and couldn’t give it the time needed, training, matches, recruitment.

“They did offer to help on a short-term basis but it’s not what I want, because it’d probably just delay a permanent appointment.

“So we’re still actively looking, we did OK at Trafford, we got undone by a set-play and two goals that would’ve had VAR on them. It’s disappointing it’s taken so long to try to get the right person in place, but ultimately it’s my decision to get the right person.

Drayton are second-bottom of the division with five points from 13 games. Murphy continued: “We’ll continue looking for that (experience), if it means I have to announce next week I’ll be in place till Christmas, then I’ll do that. It’s not helpful for anybody, I’ve got to make a decision for the players here now and ones I might want to get in.

“Some players have gone which I thought would happen. We’ve had six or seven moved on and three more will come in for Saturday. For the players and club it was the right thing to do.”

Drayton face one of the toughest tests of the season in welcoming Marine on Saturday, who last season faced Tottenham in the FA Cup third round and pushed Hollywood-backed Wrexham all the way in the competition this year.

“Saturday we are playing the champions elect, but you’ve got to play them,” Murphy conceded. “So I’ll send a team out to hopefully enjoy the game and set up in a particularly style to combat that.

“They just beat South Shields, who are top of the division above with mega bucks, so you can tell the calibre they have. But people challenging others is what makes football so great.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, sixth-placed Shifnal Town head to the Black Country to face Walsall Wood. Whitchurch Alport are also at home as they welcome Uttoxeter Town.

Midland League Division One outfit Shawbury United have boosted their ranks by enticing defender Marc Stallard back to the club ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Ashby Ivanhoe.

AFC Bridgnorth will be chasing a much-needed win at home to Cradley Town.