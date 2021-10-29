Meadow men show some character

Bridgnorth went into the match on the back of a 9-0 FA Vase hammering at Coventry Sphinx and then lost keeper Chris Crook 18 minutes into Tuesday night’s clash due to illness, with the score at 1-1.

With no substitute keeper on the bench, Scott Becker took over between the posts.

Bridgnorth then nosed in front when Kevin Buxton, who had earlier cancelled out an Andrew Nicol strike with a penalty, bagged his second goal of the night.

Darlaston rallied and Nicol netted to tie the game up at half-time. But Bridgnorth dug in and kept their visitors, who are fourth in the Division One standings, at bay after the break.

“It was a massive show of character from the lads,” said Groome. “After what happened on Saturday and then going 1-0 down early on, they could have just folded.

“To then lose Chris and still battle to get a draw showed great spirit.

“It was backs to the wall second half and Chris made a couple of good saves, but we defended really well against a top four side.”

Groome’s men are in league action away to OJM Black Country tomorrow.

Shawbury United are looking to build on two wins in three Midland One matches when they host Paget Rangers, who go into the match on a run of four consecutive defeats.

Shawbury, meanwhile, look to have finally got things together, rising above Bridgnorth last week with a 3-1 win at Chelmsley Town.

Second-bottom Haughmond would have had an 11-day break since their first Midland Premier win of the season by the time they travel to Bewdley Town tomorrow. A win for the Mond will take them above their hosts.

Elsewhere in the division, seventh-placed Shifnal Town host second-placed Lichfield City, while 13th-placed Whitchurch Alport are at home to ninth-placed AFC Wulfrunians after their FA Vase heroics last weekend.