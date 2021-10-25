Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to make first appearance at Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds took over Wrexham with Rob McElhenney earlier this year

Phil Parkinson’s side secured a 3-0 win over Barnet on Saturday thanks to goals from Paul Mullin, Aaron Hayden and Shaun Brisley.

That result saw the promotion hopefuls climb up to 10th in the National League table – although they remain 13 points behind division pacesetters Grimsby.

Wrexham travel to take on Maidenhead United tomorrow.

But according to reports, Hollywood superstars Reynolds and McElhenney could attend Saturday’s home clash with Torquay.

A new viewing platform for the owners, fitted with plush padded seats, has been built into the Macron stand at the Racecourse ground in recent weeks, fuelling talk their first trip is imminent.

Reynolds and McElhenney have been determined to make their first visit together after taking over the club in February, but due to their work schedules that has proven difficult.

A large sign for Wrexham, in the style of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, USA, was installed on the Bursham Bank in Wrexham. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

But with Reynolds last week announcing he is taking a sabbatical from acting, a gap has appeared for them to visit.

It is believed the stars will arrive midweek and will commit to a number of initiatives in the community as part of their visit.

Speaking on the 3-0 win over Barnet, manager Parkinson said: “I thought we looked a very strong, professional team and more importantly dangerous when we attacked.