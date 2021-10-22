Drayton give a watching brief to boss target

Mick Murphy

Northern One West side Drayton have been on the hunt for a new boss for almost a month since Richard Brown’s departure.

Chairman Mick Murphy has stressed time is required to find the right candidate and has overseen two matches in temporary charge – including last Saturday’s 0-0 Greenfields draw against Glossop, which moved Town off the bottom of the table.

And Murphy interviewed the latest candidate the following day, where they agreed the applicant would take in this weekend’s clash at Manchester outfit Trafford before deciding on taking the job.

The Gingerbread Men are blessed with more time after the fixture, as they are without a match the following weekend, due to opposition cup commitments.

“I’ve still been accepting applicants but I interviewed somebody Sunday and we’ve decided to give it a week, I expect them to come and watch the Trafford game,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to appoint without somebody seeing us play, I think that’s reasonable, and we’re against a good side. They might see it and think ‘it’s not for me’ or they might fancy the challenge. It’s a manager not associated with a club. I made it clear I wouldn’t rush it, especially with that other week break.”

Murphy has brought Andre James and Mike O’Reilly back to the club, and took Josh Ireland – son of Stephen – on loan from Stoke.

Meanwhile, Steve Groome is demanding a positive reaction as AFC Bridgnorth go chasing another FA Vase upset on Saturday.

The Midland League Division One outfit head to United Counties League Premier Division South side Coventry Sphinx looking to sink another step five team having beaten Lye Town in the previous round.

And joint-boss Groome wants to see the visitors lift their performance levels following a disappointing 2-0 league defeat against Coventry Copsewood last Saturday that was out of keeping with recent displays.

“We have definitely had a tough run in this competition,” said Groome. “They are in a similar position to what Lye were when we played them. I’m sure they will be going into it thinking they are massive favourites. We have to hit the levels we showed against Lye in the previous round. If we don’t then we will be in for a very tough afternoon.

“We weren’t great at the weekend, we let ourselves down. We need to find some consistency.

“We played well against Lye and then Heath Hayes in the league and then we just threw three points away on Saturday.

“I am looking for a reaction and there has to be a reaction. We have to be better than that.”

Full-back George Marsh is cup tied and will sit out the clash.

Whitchurch Alport are also in FA Vase action as they welcome Sleaford Town to Yockings Park, while Shawbury United travel to Chelmsley Town in Midland One.