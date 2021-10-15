Encouraging signs at Crown Meadow for AFC Bridgnorth boss Groome

Steve Groome..

Groome, who is joint boss alongside Kev Heseltine, saw the Crown Meadow men record a 2-1 Midland League Division One triumph at Heath Hayes last Saturday.

The victory, secured by goals from Kevin Buxton and Nathan Derrick, added to some improved performances of late, which includes a fine FA Vase success over Premier Division Lye Town.

“I feel like we have started to turn the corner over the last month,” said Groome, whose side visit Coventry Copsewood tomorrow. “The lads are buying into what we are trying to do.

“It’s been a tough start but we were never really bad, we just didn’t have any luck at all over the first eight or nine games.

“I feel that if we get an even bounce of the ball, then we can compete with most teams in this league.

“Beating Lye in the FA Vase is obviously the best result we have had so far this season, but the Heath Hayes one is second.

“And those victories should give the players a lot more confidence.

“Hayes were eighth or ninth in the league and they are a good side, especially at home, so it was very pleasing to come away with the points.

“We were very good in the second half. We were one down at half-time and we had a bit of a chat with the lads at the break. We didn’t change formation or anything but just told them that they needed to sharpen up a little bit.

“And they did that and we could have won by more to be honest. We played some good stuff.”

Second-bottom Shawbury United are also in Midland One action, at home to Darlaston Town 1874, while in the Premier Division Shifnal Town host Stone Old Alleynians, Whitchurch Alport take on leaders Lye Town and rock-bottom Haughmond face Highgate United.