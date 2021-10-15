Drayton busy on two fronts as they look to shake up season

Mick Murphy

Drayton have been without a manager for more than two weeks since the departure of Richard Brown.

Murphy, who along with coach Steve Chamberlain oversaw last Saturday’s heavy 7-0 FA Trophy home defeat to Leek Town, is focused on knowledge of steps three and four as he hunts for a new man to take over the Gingerbread Men.

And the squad for tomorrow’s Northern Premier League West home game against fellow strugglers Glossop North End is expected to be shaken up with a raft of new faces.

Murphy said: “I have to assume that I’m still looking for players to come in as well.

“The problem is you can’t just get rid of 10 people, we’ve got a match on Saturday. Some seven-day approaches have gone in and we hope to sign five.”

He added: “I want to hear what the candidates have too. I’m looking for knowledge and contacts at step four and three. I won’t rush into it, it’s got to be right for the club and if it means waiting another week then I will do that.”

Chairman Murphy has carried out further interviews this week but says he will not be rushed into choosing the wrong candidate as rock-bottom Drayton look to get out of relegation trouble.

He will continue to lead the search for a new boss but admits he could be in the dugout at Greenfields tomorrow for the visit of Glossop.