Drayton mull over quartet of candidates to be their next boss

Town chief Mick Murphy is this week sifting through candidates for the top job at Greenfields after a disappointing start to the season.

Brown departed two weekends ago and chairman Murphy revealed the club have had 14 candidates for the managerial role, four of which are being considered. Interviews are expected to commence soon.

The Northern One West club have had time to consider applicants, as they were without a fixture last weekend due to opponent’s FA Cup commitments.

And Drayton tomorrow begin their FA Trophy campaign at home to league rivals Leek Town, with Murphy and head coach Steve Chamberlain taking charge of the side.

Murphy has taken temporary charge of the club on several occasions but is not interested in the role on a permanent basis. Market Drayton, who are bottom of their division, are back in league action against fellow strugglers Glossop North End on October 16.

Drayton are level on points with Kendal at the foot of the division, three points adrift of their next nearest rivals.

The club remain determined to fight the drop, with two teams automatically relegated to step five, and two to face a play-off match with teams from below.

Haughmond face another side searching for their first win of the season when they host Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier tomorrow.

Second-placed Shifnal Town could go top of they beat Romulus at home and leaders Boldmere St Michaels drop points at fourth-placed Lye Town.