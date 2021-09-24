Midland top two lock horns early on in FA Vase tie

Town, second in the step five Midland League Premier, visit leaders Boldmere at the second qualifying round stage in an unfortunate draw for both sides in a competition for step five teams and below.

Joint-manager Danny Carter said: “You dream of a having a cup run and being like Walsall Wood in getting to the semis last season, but more so with fans back.

“They are just exciting days for players, good for the club, puts you on the map. It’s pressure off in a one-off game rather than the bread and butter of the league.

“We’d be underdogs in many peoples’ eyes because of their experience, Kitch (manager Neil Kitching) and their players have been about and have home advantage.”

Shifnal hope to extend the loan of young AFC Telford goalkeeper George Scott until January after Scott came in to cover the injured Jake James (knee). Striker Kyle Montague has returned from Market Drayton Town but Jake Lloyd remains suspended until November.

Also in the Vase, Whitchurch Alport host Pershore Town 88, AFC Bridgnorth face Lye Town and Ellesmere Rangers travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

Shawbury United are in Midland League Division One action at Stapenhill.

Frustrated Market Drayton Town manager Richard Brown lamented his fortune after slim pickings meant an uphill task against Bootle. Bare bones Drayton lost 3-0 at home to fellow strugglers Bootle and host third-place Mossley tomorrow.

Drayton were without injured skipper Connor Russo (knee), having also had Stoke loan youngsters Taylor McMahon and George Lewis recalled for injury cover, Dimitri Dunkley suspended Joe Care unavailable.

“Six players we’d have started with within in a week were all out,” said Brown. “It doesn’t help. We had three on the bench but signed two (Harry Goode and Kyle Jordan) on Thursday. They’d trained for a couple of weeks, it was a case of needs must.

“Hopefully once they know the state of play at Stoke the lads will come back to us.

Drayton were made to pay again early on against Bootle, who had appointed new manager Brian Richardson last week. The visitors struck after just three minutes in the Northern Premier League West clash.

“It was poor defending, just basics again, the same old,” the boss added. “We had a right-back at centre-half, but we were just poor on the day.