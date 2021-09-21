Shifnal make it six unbeaten with win over Wood

Shifnal Town joint managers Andrew Carrier and Danny Carter with the TJ Vickers Shropshire FA Premier Cup

Tom Hill and Jay Holdcroft got the goals as Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier’s lot made it six games unbeaten.

Shifnal were close to scoring with just 40 seconds on the clock as Hill and Kieron Northwood saw efforts blocked in quick succession.

They would end up taking the lead in the 16th minute when Harry Cunningham’s persistence paid off, enabling him to win the ball just outside the penalty area.

He touched the ball to Jake Webb, whose low cross was turned in at the far post by Hill.

A minute into the second half, though, the hosts were shocked when Wood grabbed an equaliser.

A defensive slip let in Jai Verma, who calmly slotted home from the edge of the penalty area.

Town soon regrouped and regained the advantage.

A clever free-kick by Cunningham into the penalty area was converted by Holdcroft, sliding in at the far post.

Webb then missed a couple of late chances but Shifnal had, ultimately, done enough.

Wood have since parted ways with boss Darren Byfield because of ‘personal and work commitments’.

Also in the division, Whitchurch Alport and Haughmond both fell to defeats. Alport lost 2-0 to Romulus at Yockings Park.

Haughmond, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at Tividale and remain rooted to the bottom of the table, having not picked up a win from eight games thus far.

In Midland One, Shawbury United fell to a 4-0 loss against Wolverhampton Sporting.

They have since brought Sean Evans back in as assistant, though, and signed former Shifnal man Tom Taylor.

They will hope for better against Cradley Town at the Ludlow Stadium tonight.

AFC Bridgnorth beat Paget Rangers 1-0 thanks to Scott Becker’s goal.

They sit 17th while Shawbury are 18th.

In the North West Counties Division One South, St Martins lost 3-2 to Brocton in Josh Gough’s first game in charge.