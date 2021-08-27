Groome believes good times close for Bridgnorth

A testing start to the campaign has seen the Crown Meadow men hit by availability issues and a tough run of fixtures.

A 3-0 reverse away to leaders Atherstone on Saturday left Bridgnorth still searching for their first Midland League Division One success of the season, but an improved display and the return of a few key players has left joint boss Steve Groome convinced things will improve.

Kevin Buxton, Andy Haynes and Craig Knowles are on course to return for Saturday while new signing Matthew Hogg is set to make his home debut after impressing in the clash at Atherstone.

“There were definitely positives to take from Saturday’s game against a very good side,” said Groome.

“We were 2-0 down early and feared the worst but we tightened up and played very well in the second half.

“We created as many chances as they did second half and apart from the Bilston game, that was our best display of the season.

“It has been a tough start but things will improve. The dressing room is still a positive place and the players are upbeat, we just need to get that first win.

“We were still missing three or four players on Saturday but we should have Kevin, Andy and Craig back for this weekend and they are big players for us.