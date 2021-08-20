Rangers aiming for pole position

Rangers are sitting third in the First Division South standings, level on points with leaders Sandbach United and second-placed New Mills, and will be aiming to see off Staffordshire visitors Brocton.

Matt Burton’s unbeaten side go into the clash with four wins from five league outings and on the back of an impressive 3-0 midweek success at home to Eccleshall, which was secured by strikes from Harvey Lewis, Carl Rogers, via the penalty spot, and Niall Thomas.

While Ellesmere have their sights on top spot, St Martins are still searching for their first league victory of the season.

They are in action tonight when they welcome Alsager Town to Park Hall Stadium.