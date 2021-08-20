Drayton urged to enjoy Cup clash

Richard Brown.

Richard Brown’s side travel to face Northern Premier League Midlands Division outfit Sporting Khalsa in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

And Brown is urging his charges, who have started the Northern Premier League West season with a 1-0 win at home to Prescot Cables on Saturday and a 2-0 reverse away to Widnes on Tuesday night, to enjoy the occasion.

The Greenfields boss would love a Cup run, but is adamant the main objective this season is the battle for league points and, as a result, the pressure will be off on Saturday.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want to win every game and it would be a great to have a Cup run,” said Brown, who reached the fourth qualifying round as a player when Rushall Olympic took on York City.

“If we get a result on Saturday, that would be great. But if we don’t then it hasn’t cost us anything points wise.

“A lot of players don’t get the chance to play in the FA Cup and I want them to enjoy it.

“I know Khalsa’s boss Ian Rowe and it will be a very tough game for us. They got promoted to step four last season and he always puts together a decent team.”

Drayton Town kicked off their campaign with three points on Saturday when Reece Jacobs struck late on to beat Prescot Cables.